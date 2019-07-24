NELCO Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 48.76 crore, down 0.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.76 crore in June 2019 down 0.55% from Rs. 49.03 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2019 down 13.99% from Rs. 3.93 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.93 crore in June 2019 up 17.27% from Rs. 9.32 crore in June 2018.

NELCO EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.48 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.72 in June 2018.

NELCO shares closed at 270.80 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.50% returns over the last 6 months and 4.62% over the last 12 months.