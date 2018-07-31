NELCO consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 49.03 crore

NELCO has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 49.03 crore and a net profit of Rs 3.93 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × NELCO has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 49.03 crore and a net profit of Rs 3.93 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 37.20 crore and net profit was Rs 1.99 crore. NELCO shares closed at 270.65 on July 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given 121.84% returns over the last 6 months and 161.50% over the last 12 months. NELCO Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 49.03 39.05 37.20 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 49.03 39.05 37.20 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 11.32 6.89 4.98 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.03 -3.33 0.75 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 6.94 5.81 5.65 Depreciation 2.89 2.84 2.21 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 22.20 21.50 20.79 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.71 5.34 2.82 Other Income 0.72 0.85 0.71 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.43 6.19 3.53 Interest 1.47 1.21 1.70 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.96 4.98 1.83 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 4.96 4.98 1.83 Tax 1.02 1.35 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.94 3.63 1.83 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.94 3.63 1.83 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 0.21 0.16 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.93 3.84 1.99 Equity Share Capital 22.82 22.82 22.82 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.72 1.68 0.87 Diluted EPS 1.72 1.68 0.87 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.72 1.68 0.87 Diluted EPS 1.72 1.68 0.87 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:13 pm