    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    NELCO Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.23 crore, up 3.01% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NELCO are:

    Net Sales at Rs 74.23 crore in December 2022 up 3.01% from Rs. 72.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.00 crore in December 2022 down 4.94% from Rs. 5.26 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.02 crore in December 2022 up 1.91% from Rs. 15.72 crore in December 2021.

    NELCO EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.30 in December 2021.

    NELCO shares closed at 671.55 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.47% returns over the last 6 months and -23.54% over the last 12 months.

    NELCO
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations74.2375.4472.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations74.2375.4472.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.2210.3018.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.481.06-1.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.979.378.19
    Depreciation6.846.716.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.2240.3632.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.467.647.88
    Other Income0.720.741.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.188.389.32
    Interest1.972.092.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.216.297.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.216.297.25
    Tax2.211.821.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.004.475.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.004.475.26
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.004.475.26
    Equity Share Capital22.8222.8222.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.191.962.30
    Diluted EPS2.191.962.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.191.962.30
    Diluted EPS2.191.962.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

