NELCO Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 72.06 crore, up 23.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.06 crore in December 2021 up 23.07% from Rs. 58.55 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.26 crore in December 2021 up 37.7% from Rs. 3.82 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.72 crore in December 2021 up 33.56% from Rs. 11.77 crore in December 2020.

NELCO EPS has increased to Rs. 2.30 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.67 in December 2020.

NELCO shares closed at 836.50 on January 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 120.80% returns over the last 6 months and 307.65% over the last 12 months.