NELCO Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 45.28 crore, up 21.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.28 crore in December 2018 up 21.59% from Rs. 37.24 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.00 crore in December 2018 up 16.62% from Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.31 crore in December 2018 up 24.07% from Rs. 8.31 crore in December 2017.

NELCO EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.50 in December 2017.

NELCO shares closed at 265.50 on January 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.84% returns over the last 6 months and 118.88% over the last 12 months.