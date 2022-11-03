 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nelcast Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 328.52 crore, up 38.03% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nelcast are:

Net Sales at Rs 328.52 crore in September 2022 up 38.03% from Rs. 238.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.15 crore in September 2022 up 261.16% from Rs. 3.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.09 crore in September 2022 up 81.05% from Rs. 16.62 crore in September 2021.

Nelcast EPS has increased to Rs. 1.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2021.

Nelcast shares closed at 84.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.35% returns over the last 6 months and 0.60% over the last 12 months.

Nelcast
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 328.52 295.25 238.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 328.52 295.25 238.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 164.03 153.58 119.82
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.45 4.48 1.97
Power & Fuel 31.00 27.97 --
Employees Cost 15.55 14.04 13.86
Depreciation 5.79 5.68 5.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 91.44 76.18 89.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.16 13.32 6.93
Other Income 3.14 4.30 4.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.30 17.62 10.95
Interest 7.99 6.74 6.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.31 10.88 4.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.31 10.88 4.66
Tax 4.16 3.12 1.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.15 7.77 3.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.15 7.77 3.36
Equity Share Capital 17.40 17.40 17.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.40 0.89 0.39
Diluted EPS 1.40 0.89 0.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.40 0.89 0.39
Diluted EPS 1.40 0.89 0.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Nelcast #Results
first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:44 am
