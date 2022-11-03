Nelcast Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 328.52 crore, up 38.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 328.52 crore in September 2022 up 38.03% from Rs. 238.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.15 crore in September 2022 up 261.16% from Rs. 3.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.09 crore in September 2022 up 81.05% from Rs. 16.62 crore in September 2021.

Nelcast EPS has increased to Rs. 1.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2021.

Nelcast shares closed at 84.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.35% returns over the last 6 months and 0.60% over the last 12 months.