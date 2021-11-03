Nelcast Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 238.01 crore, up 70.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 238.01 crore in September 2021 up 70.69% from Rs. 139.43 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.36 crore in September 2021 down 27.9% from Rs. 4.67 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.62 crore in September 2021 up 27.85% from Rs. 13.00 crore in September 2020.

Nelcast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.54 in September 2020.

Nelcast shares closed at 83.75 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.82% returns over the last 6 months and 46.80% over the last 12 months.