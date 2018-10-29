Nelcast Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 242.91 crore, up 35.21% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 242.91 crore in September 2018 up 35.21% from Rs. 179.65 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.55 crore in September 2018 up 15.1% from Rs. 10.03 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.50 crore in September 2018 up 25.27% from Rs. 18.76 crore in September 2017.

Nelcast EPS has increased to Rs. 1.33 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.15 in September 2017.

Nelcast shares closed at 67.90 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -21.95% returns over the last 6 months and -20.45% over the last 12 months.