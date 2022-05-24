 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nelcast Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 267.92 crore, up 21.53% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nelcast are:

Net Sales at Rs 267.92 crore in March 2022 up 21.53% from Rs. 220.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.76 crore in March 2022 up 1.68% from Rs. 6.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.90 crore in March 2022 down 2.93% from Rs. 21.53 crore in March 2021.

Nelcast EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.76 in March 2021.

Nelcast shares closed at 64.15 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.36% returns over the last 6 months and -19.00% over the last 12 months.

Nelcast
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 267.92 232.22 220.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 267.92 232.22 220.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 140.62 129.75 106.71
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.47 -14.29 1.32
Power & Fuel 26.92 -- 22.69
Employees Cost 14.47 13.74 12.29
Depreciation 5.66 5.69 6.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 77.38 92.46 58.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.34 4.87 12.44
Other Income 3.90 4.88 3.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.24 9.75 15.47
Interest 6.87 6.92 6.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.38 2.84 9.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.38 2.84 9.40
Tax 1.62 0.76 2.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.76 2.08 6.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.76 2.08 6.64
Equity Share Capital 17.40 17.40 17.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.78 0.24 0.76
Diluted EPS 0.78 0.24 0.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.78 0.24 0.76
Diluted EPS 0.78 0.24 0.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 04:53 pm
