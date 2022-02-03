Nelcast Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 232.22 crore, up 25.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 232.22 crore in December 2021 up 25.01% from Rs. 185.77 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2021 down 66.08% from Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.44 crore in December 2021 down 19.5% from Rs. 19.18 crore in December 2020.

Nelcast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.71 in December 2020.

Nelcast shares closed at 84.55 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.29% returns over the last 6 months and 17.76% over the last 12 months.