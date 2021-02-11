MARKET NEWS

Nelcast Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 185.77 crore, up 49.21% Y-o-Y

February 11, 2021 / 01:09 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nelcast are:

Net Sales at Rs 185.77 crore in December 2020 up 49.21% from Rs. 124.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2020 up 127.46% from Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.18 crore in December 2020 up 75.32% from Rs. 10.94 crore in December 2019.

Nelcast EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.31 in December 2019.

Nelcast shares closed at 70.50 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 38.92% returns over the last 6 months and 37.29% over the last 12 months.

Nelcast
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations185.77139.43124.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations185.77139.43124.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials82.9558.0736.04
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.356.8424.25
Power & Fuel--17.47--
Employees Cost12.0610.8010.99
Depreciation6.324.744.67
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses72.6533.7244.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.437.804.14
Other Income2.420.462.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.868.266.27
Interest5.141.982.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.716.283.92
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax7.716.283.92
Tax1.581.611.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.134.672.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.134.672.70
Equity Share Capital17.4017.4017.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.710.540.31
Diluted EPS0.710.540.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.710.540.31
Diluted EPS0.710.540.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Nelcast #Results
first published: Feb 11, 2021 01:00 pm

