Nelcast Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 233.66 crore, up 16.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 233.66 crore in December 2018 up 16.02% from Rs. 201.39 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.18 crore in December 2018 down 10.76% from Rs. 10.28 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.08 crore in December 2018 down 2.24% from Rs. 20.54 crore in December 2017.

Nelcast EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.05 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.18 in December 2017.

Nelcast shares closed at 72.00 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.71% returns over the last 6 months and -18.69% over the last 12 months.