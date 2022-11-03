English
    Nelcast Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 328.52 crore, up 38.03% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nelcast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 328.52 crore in September 2022 up 38.03% from Rs. 238.01 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.15 crore in September 2022 up 261.16% from Rs. 3.36 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.09 crore in September 2022 up 81.05% from Rs. 16.62 crore in September 2021.

    Nelcast EPS has increased to Rs. 1.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2021.

    Nelcast shares closed at 84.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.35% returns over the last 6 months and 0.60% over the last 12 months.

    Nelcast
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations328.52295.25238.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations328.52295.25238.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials164.03153.58119.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.454.481.97
    Power & Fuel31.0027.97--
    Employees Cost15.5514.0413.86
    Depreciation5.795.685.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses91.4476.1889.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.1613.326.93
    Other Income3.144.304.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.3017.6210.95
    Interest7.996.746.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.3110.884.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.3110.884.66
    Tax4.163.121.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.157.773.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.157.773.36
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.157.773.36
    Equity Share Capital17.4017.4017.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.400.890.39
    Diluted EPS1.400.890.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.400.890.39
    Diluted EPS1.400.890.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:44 am