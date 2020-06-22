Nelcast Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 125.47 crore, down 28.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.47 crore in March 2020 down 28.03% from Rs. 174.33 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.89 crore in March 2020 up 263.45% from Rs. 6.30 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.52 crore in March 2020 up 16.33% from Rs. 15.92 crore in March 2019.

Nelcast EPS has increased to Rs. 2.63 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.72 in March 2019.

Nelcast shares closed at 44.65 on June 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given -16.46% returns over the last 6 months and -4.90% over the last 12 months.