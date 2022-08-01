 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nelcast Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 295.25 crore, up 60.76% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 11:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nelcast are:

Net Sales at Rs 295.25 crore in June 2022 up 60.76% from Rs. 183.66 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.77 crore in June 2022 up 283.51% from Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.30 crore in June 2022 up 60.36% from Rs. 14.53 crore in June 2021.

Nelcast EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2021.

Nelcast shares closed at 68.60 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.48% returns over the last 6 months and -28.84% over the last 12 months.

Nelcast
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 295.25 267.92 183.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 295.25 267.92 183.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 153.58 140.62 102.54
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.48 -8.47 -18.49
Power & Fuel 27.97 26.92 --
Employees Cost 14.04 14.47 13.79
Depreciation 5.68 5.66 5.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 76.18 77.38 75.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.32 11.34 4.33
Other Income 4.30 3.90 4.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.62 15.24 8.93
Interest 6.74 6.87 5.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.88 8.38 3.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.88 8.38 3.18
Tax 3.12 1.62 1.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.77 6.76 2.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.77 6.76 2.03
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.77 6.76 2.03
Equity Share Capital 17.40 17.40 17.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.89 0.78 0.23
Diluted EPS 0.89 0.78 0.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.89 0.78 0.23
Diluted EPS 0.89 0.78 0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 11:11 pm
