Nelcast Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 295.25 crore, up 60.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 295.25 crore in June 2022 up 60.76% from Rs. 183.66 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.77 crore in June 2022 up 283.51% from Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.30 crore in June 2022 up 60.36% from Rs. 14.53 crore in June 2021.

Nelcast EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2021.

Nelcast shares closed at 68.60 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.48% returns over the last 6 months and -28.84% over the last 12 months.