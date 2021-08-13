Nelcast Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 183.66 crore, up 181.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 183.66 crore in June 2021 up 181.19% from Rs. 65.31 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2021 up 124.11% from Rs. 8.40 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.53 crore in June 2021 up 407.19% from Rs. 4.73 crore in June 2020.

Nelcast EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.97 in June 2020.

Nelcast shares closed at 87.65 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.21% returns over the last 6 months and 72.20% over the last 12 months.