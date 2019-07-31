Nelcast Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 188.67 crore, down 8.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 188.67 crore in June 2019 down 8.13% from Rs. 205.37 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.99 crore in June 2019 down 38.81% from Rs. 11.42 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.70 crore in June 2019 down 20.7% from Rs. 22.32 crore in June 2018.

Nelcast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.31 in June 2018.

Nelcast shares closed at 37.30 on July 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -48.87% returns over the last 6 months and -58.00% over the last 12 months.