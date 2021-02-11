Nelcast Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 185.77 crore, up 49.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 185.77 crore in December 2020 up 49.21% from Rs. 124.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2020 up 127.46% from Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.18 crore in December 2020 up 75.32% from Rs. 10.94 crore in December 2019.

Nelcast EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.31 in December 2019.

Nelcast shares closed at 70.50 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 38.92% returns over the last 6 months and 37.29% over the last 12 months.