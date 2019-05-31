Nel Holdings Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 60.26 crore, up 1704.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nel Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 60.26 crore in March 2019 up 1704.19% from Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 97.71 crore in March 2019 down 71.18% from Rs. 57.08 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 82.94 crore in March 2019 down 79.17% from Rs. 46.29 crore in March 2018.
Nel Holdings shares closed at 2.95 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -47.79% returns over the last 6 months and -70.20% over the last 12 months.
|
|Nel Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|60.26
|4.54
|3.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|60.26
|4.54
|3.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.41
|12.78
|20.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.17
|3.38
|4.66
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.05
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|134.94
|-8.14
|35.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-83.34
|-3.53
|-57.74
|Other Income
|0.32
|0.44
|11.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-83.02
|-3.09
|-46.42
|Interest
|14.41
|12.96
|21.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-97.43
|-16.05
|-68.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-97.43
|-16.05
|-68.37
|Tax
|0.28
|0.30
|-11.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-97.71
|-16.35
|-57.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-97.71
|-16.35
|-57.08
|Equity Share Capital
|145.83
|145.83
|145.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.70
|-1.12
|-3.91
|Diluted EPS
|-6.70
|-1.12
|-3.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.70
|-1.12
|-3.91
|Diluted EPS
|-6.70
|-1.12
|-3.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited