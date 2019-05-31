Nel Holdings Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 60.26 crore, up 1704.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.26 crore in March 2019 up 1704.19% from Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 97.71 crore in March 2019 down 71.18% from Rs. 57.08 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 82.94 crore in March 2019 down 79.17% from Rs. 46.29 crore in March 2018.

Nel Holdings shares closed at 2.95 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -47.79% returns over the last 6 months and -70.20% over the last 12 months.