Nel Holdings Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.57 crore, down 47.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.57 crore in June 2019 down 47.14% from Rs. 2.97 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.79 crore in June 2019 down 17.14% from Rs. 13.48 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.16 crore in June 2019 up 47.77% from Rs. 6.05 crore in June 2018.

Nel Holdings shares closed at 1.80 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -66.67% returns over the last 6 months and -77.91% over the last 12 months.