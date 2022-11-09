English
    NEL HOLDINGS SO Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.50 crore, down 27.88% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NEL HOLDINGS SOUTH are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.50 crore in September 2022 down 27.88% from Rs. 10.40 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 96.85 crore in September 2022 down 797.77% from Rs. 13.88 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 91.37 crore in September 2022 down 147.12% from Rs. 193.90 crore in September 2021.

    NEL HOLDINGS SO shares closed at 1.60 on October 30, 2019 (NSE)

    NEL HOLDINGS SOUTH
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.508.8010.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.508.8010.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.307.10-10.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.771.781.59
    Depreciation0.020.010.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses89.5718.191.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-92.16-18.2817.75
    Other Income0.772.33176.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-91.39-15.95193.88
    Interest5.274.995.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-96.66-20.94188.87
    Exceptional Items-----174.70
    P/L Before Tax-96.66-20.9414.17
    Tax0.190.180.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-96.85-21.1213.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-96.85-21.1213.88
    Equity Share Capital145.83145.83145.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.64-1.450.95
    Diluted EPS-6.64-1.450.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.64-1.450.95
    Diluted EPS-6.64-1.450.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
