NEL HOLDINGS SO Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.50 crore, down 27.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.50 crore in September 2022 down 27.88% from Rs. 10.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 96.85 crore in September 2022 down 797.77% from Rs. 13.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 91.37 crore in September 2022 down 147.12% from Rs. 193.90 crore in September 2021.

NEL HOLDINGS SO shares closed at 1.60 on October 30, 2019 (NSE)