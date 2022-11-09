NEL HOLDINGS SO Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.50 crore, down 27.88% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NEL HOLDINGS SOUTH are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.50 crore in September 2022 down 27.88% from Rs. 10.40 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 96.85 crore in September 2022 down 797.77% from Rs. 13.88 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 91.37 crore in September 2022 down 147.12% from Rs. 193.90 crore in September 2021.
NEL HOLDINGS SO shares closed at 1.60 on October 30, 2019 (NSE)
|NEL HOLDINGS SOUTH
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.50
|8.80
|10.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.50
|8.80
|10.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.30
|7.10
|-10.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.77
|1.78
|1.59
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|89.57
|18.19
|1.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-92.16
|-18.28
|17.75
|Other Income
|0.77
|2.33
|176.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-91.39
|-15.95
|193.88
|Interest
|5.27
|4.99
|5.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-96.66
|-20.94
|188.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-174.70
|P/L Before Tax
|-96.66
|-20.94
|14.17
|Tax
|0.19
|0.18
|0.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-96.85
|-21.12
|13.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-96.85
|-21.12
|13.88
|Equity Share Capital
|145.83
|145.83
|145.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.64
|-1.45
|0.95
|Diluted EPS
|-6.64
|-1.45
|0.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.64
|-1.45
|0.95
|Diluted EPS
|-6.64
|-1.45
|0.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited