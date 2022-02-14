NEL HOLDINGS SO Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore, down 75.81% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 08:46 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NEL HOLDINGS SOUTH are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore in December 2021 down 75.81% from Rs. 19.06 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2021 up 89.78% from Rs. 60.00 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2021 up 97.8% from Rs. 44.10 crore in December 2020.
NEL HOLDINGS SO shares closed at 1.60 on October 30, 2019 (NSE)
|NEL HOLDINGS SOUTH
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.61
|10.40
|19.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.61
|10.40
|19.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.92
|-10.79
|-30.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|55.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.53
|1.59
|1.86
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.60
|1.84
|37.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.46
|17.75
|-44.74
|Other Income
|1.47
|176.13
|0.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.99
|193.88
|-44.14
|Interest
|5.08
|5.01
|12.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.07
|188.87
|-56.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-174.70
|-2.89
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.07
|14.17
|-59.76
|Tax
|0.06
|0.29
|0.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.13
|13.88
|-60.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.13
|13.88
|-60.00
|Equity Share Capital
|145.83
|145.83
|145.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|0.95
|-4.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|0.95
|-4.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|0.95
|-4.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|0.95
|-4.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited