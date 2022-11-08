 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NEL HOLDINGS SO Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.15 crore, down 77.33% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 05:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NEL HOLDINGS SOUTH are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.15 crore in September 2022 down 77.33% from Rs. 40.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 109.05 crore in September 2022 down 19573.21% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 91.59 crore in September 2022 down 144.1% from Rs. 207.70 crore in September 2021.

NEL HOLDINGS SO shares closed at 2.96 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.52% returns over the last 6 months and 19.84% over the last 12 months.

NEL HOLDINGS SOUTH
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.15 9.69 40.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.15 9.69 40.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.38 7.59 12.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.82 1.82 1.82
Depreciation 0.03 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 89.67 18.88 2.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -91.75 -18.62 24.04
Other Income 0.13 3.92 183.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -91.62 -14.70 207.68
Interest 17.07 16.64 24.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -108.69 -31.34 183.33
Exceptional Items -- -- -182.72
P/L Before Tax -108.69 -31.34 0.61
Tax 0.36 0.38 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -109.05 -31.72 0.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -109.05 -31.72 0.56
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -109.05 -31.72 0.56
Equity Share Capital 145.83 145.83 145.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.48 -2.17 0.04
Diluted EPS -7.48 -2.17 0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.48 -2.17 0.04
Diluted EPS -7.48 -2.17 0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:44 pm
