NEL HOLDINGS SO Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.15 crore, down 77.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.15 crore in September 2022 down 77.33% from Rs. 40.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 109.05 crore in September 2022 down 19573.21% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 91.59 crore in September 2022 down 144.1% from Rs. 207.70 crore in September 2021.

NEL HOLDINGS SO shares closed at 2.96 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.52% returns over the last 6 months and 19.84% over the last 12 months.