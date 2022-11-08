English
    NEL HOLDINGS SO Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.15 crore, down 77.33% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 05:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NEL HOLDINGS SOUTH are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.15 crore in September 2022 down 77.33% from Rs. 40.37 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 109.05 crore in September 2022 down 19573.21% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 91.59 crore in September 2022 down 144.1% from Rs. 207.70 crore in September 2021.

    NEL HOLDINGS SO shares closed at 2.96 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.52% returns over the last 6 months and 19.84% over the last 12 months.

    NEL HOLDINGS SOUTH
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.159.6940.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.159.6940.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.387.5912.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.821.821.82
    Depreciation0.030.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses89.6718.882.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-91.75-18.6224.04
    Other Income0.133.92183.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-91.62-14.70207.68
    Interest17.0716.6424.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-108.69-31.34183.33
    Exceptional Items-----182.72
    P/L Before Tax-108.69-31.340.61
    Tax0.360.380.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-109.05-31.720.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-109.05-31.720.56
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-109.05-31.720.56
    Equity Share Capital145.83145.83145.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.48-2.170.04
    Diluted EPS-7.48-2.170.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.48-2.170.04
    Diluted EPS-7.48-2.170.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:44 pm