NEL HOLDINGS SO Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.15 crore, down 77.33% Y-o-Y
November 08, 2022 / 05:49 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NEL HOLDINGS SOUTH are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.15 crore in September 2022 down 77.33% from Rs. 40.37 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 109.05 crore in September 2022 down 19573.21% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 91.59 crore in September 2022 down 144.1% from Rs. 207.70 crore in September 2021.
NEL HOLDINGS SO shares closed at 2.96 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.52% returns over the last 6 months and 19.84% over the last 12 months.
|NEL HOLDINGS SOUTH
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.15
|9.69
|40.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.15
|9.69
|40.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.38
|7.59
|12.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.82
|1.82
|1.82
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|89.67
|18.88
|2.04
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-91.75
|-18.62
|24.04
|Other Income
|0.13
|3.92
|183.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-91.62
|-14.70
|207.68
|Interest
|17.07
|16.64
|24.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-108.69
|-31.34
|183.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-182.72
|P/L Before Tax
|-108.69
|-31.34
|0.61
|Tax
|0.36
|0.38
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-109.05
|-31.72
|0.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-109.05
|-31.72
|0.56
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-109.05
|-31.72
|0.56
|Equity Share Capital
|145.83
|145.83
|145.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.48
|-2.17
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-7.48
|-2.17
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.48
|-2.17
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-7.48
|-2.17
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited