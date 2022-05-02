NEL HOLDINGS SO Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.11 crore, down 59.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.11 crore in March 2022 down 59.48% from Rs. 54.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 305.66 crore in March 2022 down 593.26% from Rs. 44.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.91 crore in March 2022 up 16.54% from Rs. 28.65 crore in March 2021.

NEL HOLDINGS SO shares closed at 1.60 on October 30, 2019 (NSE)