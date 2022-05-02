NEL HOLDINGS SO Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.11 crore, down 59.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NEL HOLDINGS SOUTH are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.11 crore in March 2022 down 59.48% from Rs. 54.57 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 305.66 crore in March 2022 down 593.26% from Rs. 44.09 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.91 crore in March 2022 up 16.54% from Rs. 28.65 crore in March 2021.
NEL HOLDINGS SO shares closed at 1.60 on October 30, 2019 (NSE)
|
|NEL HOLDINGS SOUTH
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.11
|16.68
|54.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.11
|16.68
|54.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-207.54
|17.87
|280.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|224.30
|--
|-203.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.43
|1.78
|1.79
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.02
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.54
|4.07
|5.33
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.69
|-7.06
|-28.94
|Other Income
|1.71
|1.24
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.98
|-5.82
|-28.71
|Interest
|25.51
|20.94
|13.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-49.49
|-26.76
|-42.51
|Exceptional Items
|-253.07
|-0.61
|-2.71
|P/L Before Tax
|-302.56
|-27.37
|-45.22
|Tax
|3.10
|-0.03
|-1.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-305.66
|-27.34
|-44.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-305.66
|-27.34
|-44.09
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-305.66
|-27.34
|-44.09
|Equity Share Capital
|145.83
|145.83
|145.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.96
|-1.87
|-3.02
|Diluted EPS
|-20.96
|-1.87
|-3.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.96
|-1.87
|-3.02
|Diluted EPS
|-20.96
|-1.87
|-3.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited