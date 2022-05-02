 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NEL HOLDINGS SO Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.11 crore, down 59.48% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NEL HOLDINGS SOUTH are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.11 crore in March 2022 down 59.48% from Rs. 54.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 305.66 crore in March 2022 down 593.26% from Rs. 44.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.91 crore in March 2022 up 16.54% from Rs. 28.65 crore in March 2021.

NEL HOLDINGS SOUTH
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.11 16.68 54.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.11 16.68 54.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -207.54 17.87 280.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 224.30 -- -203.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.43 1.78 1.79
Depreciation 0.07 0.02 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.54 4.07 5.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -25.69 -7.06 -28.94
Other Income 1.71 1.24 0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -23.98 -5.82 -28.71
Interest 25.51 20.94 13.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -49.49 -26.76 -42.51
Exceptional Items -253.07 -0.61 -2.71
P/L Before Tax -302.56 -27.37 -45.22
Tax 3.10 -0.03 -1.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -305.66 -27.34 -44.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -305.66 -27.34 -44.09
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -305.66 -27.34 -44.09
Equity Share Capital 145.83 145.83 145.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -20.96 -1.87 -3.02
Diluted EPS -20.96 -1.87 -3.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -20.96 -1.87 -3.02
Diluted EPS -20.96 -1.87 -3.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 2, 2022 09:00 am
