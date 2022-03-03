NEL HOLDINGS SO Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.68 crore, down 71.94% Y-o-Y
March 03, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NEL HOLDINGS SOUTH are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.68 crore in December 2021 down 71.94% from Rs. 59.45 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.34 crore in December 2021 up 32.71% from Rs. 40.63 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2021 up 31.28% from Rs. 8.44 crore in December 2020.
NEL HOLDINGS SO shares closed at 1.60 on October 30, 2019 (NSE)
|NEL HOLDINGS SOUTH
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.68
|40.37
|59.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.68
|40.37
|59.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.87
|12.45
|-168.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|196.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.78
|1.82
|1.85
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.07
|2.04
|37.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.06
|24.04
|-8.56
|Other Income
|1.24
|183.64
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.82
|207.68
|-8.51
|Interest
|20.94
|24.35
|29.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-26.76
|183.33
|-37.64
|Exceptional Items
|-0.61
|-182.72
|-2.90
|P/L Before Tax
|-27.37
|0.61
|-40.54
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.05
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-27.34
|0.56
|-40.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-27.34
|0.56
|-40.63
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-27.34
|0.56
|-40.63
|Equity Share Capital
|145.83
|145.83
|145.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.87
|0.04
|-2.79
|Diluted EPS
|-1.87
|0.04
|-2.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.87
|0.04
|-2.79
|Diluted EPS
|-1.87
|0.04
|-2.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited