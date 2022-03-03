NEL HOLDINGS SO Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.68 crore, down 71.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.68 crore in December 2021 down 71.94% from Rs. 59.45 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.34 crore in December 2021 up 32.71% from Rs. 40.63 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2021 up 31.28% from Rs. 8.44 crore in December 2020.

NEL HOLDINGS SO shares closed at 1.60 on October 30, 2019 (NSE)