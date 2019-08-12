Nel Holdings Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.73 crore, down 52.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nel Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.73 crore in June 2019 down 52.94% from Rs. 14.30 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.32 crore in June 2019 up 38.15% from Rs. 44.17 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.23 crore in June 2019 up 51.82% from Rs. 8.78 crore in June 2018.
Nel Holdings shares closed at 1.80 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -66.67% returns over the last 6 months and -77.91% over the last 12 months.
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 01:20 pm