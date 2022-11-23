Neil Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore, down 1.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore in September 2022 down 1.33% from Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2022 down 0.4% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2022 down 1.56% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2021.

Neil Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in September 2021.