Neil Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore, down 1.33% Y-o-Y
November 23, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Neil industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore in September 2022 down 1.33% from Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2022 down 0.4% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2022 down 1.56% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2021.
Neil Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in September 2021.
|Neil Industries shares closed at 8.00 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.88% returns over the last 12 months.
|Neil industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.76
|0.74
|0.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.76
|0.74
|0.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.07
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.63
|0.60
|0.63
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.63
|0.60
|0.63
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.63
|0.60
|0.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.63
|0.60
|0.63
|Tax
|0.16
|0.15
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.47
|0.45
|0.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.47
|0.45
|0.47
|Equity Share Capital
|19.55
|19.55
|19.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.24
|0.23
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|0.24
|0.23
|0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.24
|0.23
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|0.24
|0.23
|0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited