Neil Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, up 3.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in March 2022 up 3.66% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.16 crore in March 2022 down 1164.92% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.94 crore in March 2022 down 1813.04% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

Neil Industries shares closed at 5.00 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)