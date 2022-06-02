Neil Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, up 3.66% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Neil industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in March 2022 up 3.66% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.16 crore in March 2022 down 1164.92% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.94 crore in March 2022 down 1813.04% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.
Neil Industries shares closed at 5.00 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)
|Neil industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.73
|0.74
|0.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.73
|0.74
|0.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.08
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.61
|0.03
|0.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.94
|0.62
|0.22
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.94
|0.62
|0.22
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.94
|0.62
|0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.94
|0.62
|0.22
|Tax
|0.22
|0.18
|0.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.16
|0.44
|-0.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.16
|0.44
|-0.33
|Equity Share Capital
|19.55
|19.55
|19.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|33.48
|--
|36.27
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.13
|0.23
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-2.13
|0.23
|-0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.13
|0.23
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-2.13
|0.23
|-0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited