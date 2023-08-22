Neil Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore, up 2.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore in June 2023 up 2.67% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2023 up 5.84% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2023 up 8.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022.

Neil Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2022.

Neil Industries shares closed at 9.20 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.86% returns over the last 6 months and 37.11% over the last 12 months.