Neil Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, up 2.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in June 2022 up 2.22% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2022 down 1.09% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022 down 4.76% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2021.

Neil Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2021.

Neil Industries shares closed at 7.06 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.77% returns over the last 12 months.