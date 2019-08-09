Neil Industries Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore, down 47.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore in June 2019 down 47.29% from Rs. 3.17 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2019 down 38.6% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2019 down 39.34% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2018.

Neil Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2018.

Neil Industries shares closed at 19.00 on July 17, 2019 (BSE)