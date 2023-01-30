Neil Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore, up 4.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore in December 2022 up 4.43% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 up 5.09% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2022 up 3.17% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.