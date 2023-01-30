English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Open for all to watch : Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya at 8pm.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Neil Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore, up 4.43% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Neil industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore in December 2022 up 4.43% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 up 5.09% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2022 up 3.17% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.

    Neil industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.770.760.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.770.760.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.060.08
    Depreciation0.000.000.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.070.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.650.630.62
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.650.630.62
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.650.630.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.650.630.62
    Tax0.190.160.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.460.470.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.460.470.44
    Equity Share Capital19.5519.5519.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.240.240.23
    Diluted EPS0.240.240.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.240.240.23
    Diluted EPS0.240.240.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited