Neil Industries Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, up 2.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in December 2021 up 2.03% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021 up 1.89% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021 up 6.78% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020.

Neil Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2020.

Neil Industries shares closed at 6.78 on January 17, 2022 (BSE)