Neil Industries Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, down 74.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in December 2020 down 74.98% from Rs. 2.89 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2020 down 61.45% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020 down 49.14% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2019.

Neil Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.58 in December 2019.

Neil Industries shares closed at 6.71 on January 18, 2021 (BSE)