Neeraj Paper Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.24 crore, up 15.46% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Neeraj Paper Marketing are:

Net Sales at Rs 41.24 crore in March 2022 up 15.46% from Rs. 35.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 down 184.99% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 down 15.07% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2021.

Neeraj Paper shares closed at 19.15 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 82.38% returns over the last 6 months and 68.13% over the last 12 months.

Neeraj Paper Marketing
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 41.24 41.14 35.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 41.24 41.14 35.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 40.08 39.90 34.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.34 0.28 0.30
Depreciation 0.10 0.10 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.23 0.17 0.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.51 0.69 0.64
Other Income 0.01 -- -0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.52 0.69 0.64
Interest 0.31 0.39 0.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.21 0.30 0.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.21 0.30 0.12
Tax 0.28 0.08 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.08 0.22 0.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.08 0.22 0.09
Equity Share Capital 11.00 11.00 11.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 0.20 0.08
Diluted EPS -0.07 0.20 0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 0.20 0.08
Diluted EPS -0.07 0.20 0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

