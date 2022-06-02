Neeraj Paper Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.24 crore, up 15.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.24 crore in March 2022 up 15.46% from Rs. 35.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 down 184.99% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 down 15.07% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2021.

Neeraj Paper shares closed at 19.15 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 82.38% returns over the last 6 months and 68.13% over the last 12 months.