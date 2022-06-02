Neeraj Paper Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.24 crore, up 15.46% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Neeraj Paper Marketing are:
Net Sales at Rs 41.24 crore in March 2022 up 15.46% from Rs. 35.72 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 down 184.99% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 down 15.07% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2021.
Neeraj Paper shares closed at 19.15 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 82.38% returns over the last 6 months and 68.13% over the last 12 months.
|Neeraj Paper Marketing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41.24
|41.14
|35.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|41.24
|41.14
|35.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|40.08
|39.90
|34.45
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.34
|0.28
|0.30
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.10
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.23
|0.17
|0.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.51
|0.69
|0.64
|Other Income
|0.01
|--
|-0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.52
|0.69
|0.64
|Interest
|0.31
|0.39
|0.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.21
|0.30
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.21
|0.30
|0.12
|Tax
|0.28
|0.08
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|0.22
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|0.22
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|11.00
|11.00
|11.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.20
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.20
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.20
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.20
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited