    Neeraj Paper Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.24 crore, up 15.46% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Neeraj Paper Marketing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.24 crore in March 2022 up 15.46% from Rs. 35.72 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 down 184.99% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 down 15.07% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2021.

    Neeraj Paper shares closed at 19.15 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 82.38% returns over the last 6 months and 68.13% over the last 12 months.

    Neeraj Paper Marketing
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.2441.1435.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.2441.1435.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods40.0839.9034.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.340.280.30
    Depreciation0.100.100.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.230.170.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.510.690.64
    Other Income0.01---0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.520.690.64
    Interest0.310.390.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.210.300.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.210.300.12
    Tax0.280.080.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.080.220.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.080.220.09
    Equity Share Capital11.0011.0011.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.200.08
    Diluted EPS-0.070.200.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.200.08
    Diluted EPS-0.070.200.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 2, 2022 10:11 am
