Neeraj Paper Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 63.67 crore, down 41.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Neeraj Paper Marketing are:
Net Sales at Rs 63.67 crore in March 2019 down 41.23% from Rs. 108.33 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2019 up 86.67% from Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2019 down 72.7% from Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2018.
Neeraj Paper shares closed at 13.00 on April 22, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Neeraj Paper Marketing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|63.67
|54.26
|108.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|63.67
|54.26
|108.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|64.10
|51.41
|92.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.23
|0.91
|10.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.44
|0.41
|0.45
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.13
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-0.57
|0.30
|1.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.86
|1.09
|3.47
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.06
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.92
|1.15
|3.58
|Interest
|0.71
|0.70
|3.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.20
|0.45
|0.45
|Exceptional Items
|-0.46
|--
|-3.17
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.26
|0.45
|-2.71
|Tax
|0.13
|0.14
|0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.39
|0.31
|-2.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.39
|0.31
|-2.90
|Equity Share Capital
|11.00
|11.00
|11.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|0.29
|-2.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|0.29
|-2.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|0.29
|-2.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|0.29
|-2.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited