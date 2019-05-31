Neeraj Paper Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 63.67 crore, down 41.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.67 crore in March 2019 down 41.23% from Rs. 108.33 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2019 up 86.67% from Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2019 down 72.7% from Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2018.

Neeraj Paper shares closed at 13.00 on April 22, 2019 (BSE)