Neeraj Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.45 crore, up 5.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.45 crore in December 2022 up 5.61% from Rs. 41.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 42.32% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2022 down 1.27% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.