Neeraj Paper Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 41.14 crore, up 28.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.14 crore in December 2021 up 28.1% from Rs. 32.12 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021 up 1.47% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021 up 11.27% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2020.

Neeraj Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2020.

Neeraj Paper shares closed at 20.15 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 43.93% returns over the last 6 months