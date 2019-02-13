Neeraj Paper Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 54.26 crore, down 9.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.26 crore in December 2018 down 9.83% from Rs. 60.17 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2018 up 80.1% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2018 down 50.39% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2017.

Neeraj Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2017.

Neeraj Paper shares closed at 16.95 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given 12.62% returns over the last 6 months and 5.94% over the last 12 months.