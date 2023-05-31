Neelamalai Agro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.54 crore, down 11.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Neelamalai Agro Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.54 crore in March 2023 down 11.44% from Rs. 6.25 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 136.89% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2023 down 43.55% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.
Neelamalai Agro shares closed at 3,495.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.06% returns over the last 6 months and -5.89% over the last 12 months.
|Neelamalai Agro Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.54
|5.59
|6.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.54
|5.59
|6.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.30
|0.34
|0.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|--
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.58
|1.32
|-0.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.18
|3.64
|3.94
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.22
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.08
|1.81
|3.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.78
|-1.74
|-2.26
|Other Income
|2.95
|1.02
|2.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|-0.71
|0.41
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.15
|-0.72
|0.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.15
|-0.72
|0.39
|Tax
|0.33
|-0.27
|-0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.18
|-0.46
|0.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.18
|-0.46
|0.48
|Equity Share Capital
|0.62
|0.62
|0.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.85
|-7.34
|7.75
|Diluted EPS
|-2.85
|-7.34
|7.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.85
|-7.34
|7.75
|Diluted EPS
|-2.85
|-7.34
|7.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited