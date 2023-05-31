Neelamalai Agro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.54 crore, down 11.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.54 crore in March 2023 down 11.44% from Rs. 6.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 136.89% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2023 down 43.55% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

Neelamalai Agro shares closed at 3,495.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.06% returns over the last 6 months and -5.89% over the last 12 months.