    Neelamalai Agro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.54 crore, down 11.44% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Neelamalai Agro Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.54 crore in March 2023 down 11.44% from Rs. 6.25 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 136.89% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2023 down 43.55% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

    Neelamalai Agro shares closed at 3,495.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.06% returns over the last 6 months and -5.89% over the last 12 months.

    Neelamalai Agro Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.545.596.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.545.596.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.300.340.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.01--0.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.581.32-0.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.183.643.94
    Depreciation0.180.220.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.081.813.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.78-1.74-2.26
    Other Income2.951.022.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.17-0.710.41
    Interest0.020.010.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.15-0.720.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.15-0.720.39
    Tax0.33-0.27-0.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.18-0.460.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.18-0.460.48
    Equity Share Capital0.620.620.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.85-7.347.75
    Diluted EPS-2.85-7.347.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.85-7.347.75
    Diluted EPS-2.85-7.347.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

