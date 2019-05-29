Neelamalai Agro Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.35 crore, down 13.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.35 crore in March 2019 down 13.89% from Rs. 7.38 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019 down 70.08% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 down 100.64% from Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2018.

Neelamalai Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.99 in March 2019 from Rs. 16.66 in March 2018.

Neelamalai Agro shares closed at 1,423.80 on May 08, 2019 (BSE)