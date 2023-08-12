English
    Neelamalai Agro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.22 crore, down 31.5% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Neelamalai Agro Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.22 crore in June 2023 down 31.5% from Rs. 7.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 down 164.78% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 120.37% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022.

    Neelamalai Agro shares closed at 3,451.00 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.14% returns over the last 6 months and -8.04% over the last 12 months.

    Neelamalai Agro Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.225.547.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.225.547.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.320.301.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.01--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.731.58-0.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.024.183.75
    Depreciation0.140.180.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.512.082.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.04-2.780.19
    Other Income0.792.950.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.250.170.36
    Interest0.000.020.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.260.150.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.260.150.36
    Tax-0.060.330.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.19-0.180.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.19-0.180.30
    Equity Share Capital0.620.620.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.08-2.854.76
    Diluted EPS-3.08-2.854.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.08-2.854.76
    Diluted EPS-3.08-2.854.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Neelamalai Agro #Neelamalai Agro Industries #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

