Neelamalai Agro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.22 crore, down 31.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.22 crore in June 2023 down 31.5% from Rs. 7.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 down 164.78% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 120.37% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022.

Neelamalai Agro shares closed at 3,451.00 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.14% returns over the last 6 months and -8.04% over the last 12 months.