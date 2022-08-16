Neelamalai Agro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.61 crore, down 8.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.61 crore in June 2022 down 8.33% from Rs. 8.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022 down 81.81% from Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022 down 73.91% from Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2021.

Neelamalai Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.76 in June 2022 from Rs. 26.16 in June 2021.

Neelamalai Agro shares closed at 3,780.00 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.16% returns over the last 6 months and 39.09% over the last 12 months.