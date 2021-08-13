Neelamalai Agro Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.30 crore, down 1.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.30 crore in June 2021 down 1.08% from Rs. 8.40 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2021 up 903.39% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2021 up 417.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2020.

Neelamalai Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 26.16 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.59 in June 2020.

Neelamalai Agro shares closed at 2,717.70 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)