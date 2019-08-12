Neelamalai Agro Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore, down 29.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore in June 2019 down 29.77% from Rs. 10.37 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2019 down 132.78% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2019 down 112.39% from Rs. 2.18 crore in June 2018.

Neelamalai Agro shares closed at 1,423.80 on May 08, 2019 (BSE)